On March 5, 2022, I lost my best friend. Neil Harrison Bundy was born May 26, 1949 to Lee and Mary in Portland, Oregon. He was the youngest of five: three sisters, Grace, Carol, and Susan and one brother, Jim.
The family moved to Scappoose in 1963 and Neil graduated from Scappoose High in 1967, where he played football and baseball.
In 1968, he enlisted in the Army for three years. After Basic Training, Quarter Master School, and Airborne Training, we were married on July 6, 1968, and started married life at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.
In 1969, Neil went to Vietnam and served with the 173 Airborne Brigade “Sky Soldiers.” He finished his last year back at Fort Bragg with the 82nd Airborne Division as a Staff Sergeant E6. Neil had two sons, Wayne (DeAnna) and Mike (GiGi); and three grandsons, Joshua, Jaxon, and Ethan. Neil loved going to their games.
Neil’s hobbies included travel, camping, boating, kayaking, golf, bowling, snow and water skiing, and his favorite, hunting. Neil was also a runner doing the Hood to Coast Relay 15 times. But what really made these sports and trips special for Neil was doing them with his sons. They have endless stories. After retiring from United Grocers Cash and Carry, he played pool at the Senior Center almost every day.
Many thanks to our wonderful friends and family who could never do enough for us.
In lieu of a service or flowers, take time to visit someone you’ve been meaning to see; time is short.
Finally, thank you, Neil, for giving me the two best sons and happiest 53 years anyone could ask for. I’ll miss our walks and holding your hand.
We Love You,
Wayne, Mike, Pat
