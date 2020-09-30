We are sad to announce that on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at 11 p.m. Noel A. Cunningham “Skip” passed away at age 78 in Portland, Oregon with family by his side.
Noel “Skip” lived an extraordinary life, he was born and raised in Bucksport, Maine but he lived and worked as a contractor throughout his life in Connecticut, Alaska, Alabama, Florida and in the Virgin Islands. He was always telling a story, singing a song or reciting poetry. He had a lot of friends all over the United States. He was a great father, grandpa, brother and friend. He had a passion for the finer things; good food, good booze and motorcycles! If you knew him, you loved him.
Noel “Skip” was preceded in death by his ex-wife Linda; son Todd; mother and father.
He is survived by his two sons, Noel and David “Matt;” two daughters, Kari and Spraige; brother Neil; and sisters, Norma and Noreen.
Noel “Skip” will be laid to rest at Lakeview Cemetery in East Hampton, Connecticut with his son Todd and his ex-wife Linda. The date this will happen is to be determined.
“Catch you on the flip flop, Adios Amigo, love ya!”
