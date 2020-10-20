Nona "Cookie" Lucas of Scappoose, Oregon passed away on Oct. 15, 2020 in a Hospice Care facility in Longview, Washington at the age of 69. She was born Feb. 15, 1951 in Portland, Oregon. Nona graduated from Roosevelt High School.
She was a Scappoose resident for over 30 years.
Nona worked as a driver for Knapton Tug and Barge for several years before taking a courier position for Kaiser Permanente where she delivered important medical information for over 18 years. She transferred to medical records before she finally retired.
Her favorite hobby was fishing. Taught by her dad and her uncle, she was always looking to get her line wet. She was an avid fisherman who would fish whenever she could for most of the year. Her favorite fishing was for sturgeon on the Columbia River. With rod in hand and a blanket for warmth, she would reel in sturgeon most days she fished.
Nona is survived by her husband Gene Lucas of Scappoose, Oregon; sons, Scott Higgs of Rockaway Beach, Oregon and Ivan Higgs of Scappoose, Oregon; four step kids, Jody, Carey, Ray and Jake; nine grandchildren; and one great grandchild.
A viewing will be held from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. on Oct. 26, 2020 at Columbia Funeral Home. A graveside service being held at 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 27, 2020 at Columbia Memorial Gardens in Scappoose, Oregon. Please sign our online guestbook at www.columbiafh.com.
