Norma Jean (Naugle) Christie

Norma Jean Naugle was born in Aberdeen, Washington to Clarence Naugle and Dorothy (Terry) Naugle. Her family later moved to Canaan, Oregon where she grew up.
On July 12, 1958 Norma married George Christie, in the Canaan church next to her family’s home.
She enjoyed camping with her family and friends. She especially liked spending time at the Oregon Coast. Norma loved playing the organ, painting, sewing, tending her flowers and spending time with her family. She also enjoyed attending her five grandson’s many sporting events, enthusiastically cheering them on. She was a longtime member of Sunset Park Community Church, where she enjoyed teaching Sunday school classes to the preschoolers.
She passed away Dec. 2, 2020, one day shy of her 81st birthday, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s.
She is survived by her husband George Christie; children, Lori (Dan) Peterson, Gary Christie and Rene (Troy) Leland; five grandsons, Jason Peterson, Jared Peterson, Ryan Peterson, Tyson Leland and Jordan Leland; and five great grandchildren, Lucas Peterson, Jonah Peterson, Grace Peterson, Rose Peterson, and Graham Peterson.
Services will be held at a later date
