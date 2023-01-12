Norman Francis Sykes was the second born child to Mary Margaret and Randolph Sykes, born Nov. 20, 1955 at Trippler Army Medical Center on Oahu, Hawaii, while Randy served in the Navy there. He was the younger brother to Randy, Jr. and older brother to Mike, Jerry, Debbi, Darryl, and Duane. The family followed Randy’s naval career from Hawaii back to Portland briefly then to Guam, Bremerton, Washington, and finally after he was discharged, landed in the rural Chapman area of Scappoose in 1963. The kids grew up there, attending Scappoose public schools.
Norm was an exceptional athlete, playing baseball as a kid and later earning all-state linebacker in 2A football, 2nd in state wrestling at 191 pounds, and playing catcher on the baseball team. He was also an all-conference nose guard and wrestled for Clackamas Community College.
Known by the nickname Stormin’ Norman, he was the rebel of the family, responsible for creating many grey hairs for his parents over the years. He was a charmer with the ladies, handsome with a charismatic personality, and if trouble was around, he was sure to find it.
Norm married his high school sweetheart, Carol Bright, and they proceeded to have Elke, Jesse, and Ty, living in Scappoose, Skamania, and Vancouver. Once he and Carol divorced, his third daughter, Ciara was born.
Norm held several jobs - picking strawberries as a kid, self-employment then later working at the Portland shipyard for many years, repairing ships that came into port. While working there, he suffered a work-related injury to his back that made continuing that work impossible.
He was a super fan of his kids, shuttling the girls to ice skating lessons and competitions, and Ty to t-ball practices.
In his free time, he liked to play guitar, collect baseball cards, listen to classic rock like Lynyrd Skynyrd, and root for the Philadelphia Phillies, the Washington Redskins, the Chicago Bulls and the Portland Trailblazers.
His heart was also filled with joy from spending time with his grandchildren, Ryder, Jameson, Jordan, and Jonah.
Rest in peace, Norm.
Fly on, Free Bird. You’re free at last.
