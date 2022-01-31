Norman James “Cousin Jimmy” Martin

Jimmy was born on Sept. 16, 1942 to Bert and Dorothy Martin and grew up in Southern Oregon. He relocated to St. Helens and resided with his Aunt Lucille and Uncle Bob Clammer for a short time. Jim was a proud Army Veteran and later worked for US West/Qwest phone company for an amazing 36 years.
Jim married Kathy in September 2000 and they spent many happy years living at the Oregon Coast on Netarts Bay in their log cabin he built himself before building a home in St. Helens. Together they built a life in St. Helens and enjoyed cooking and lots of gardening. Jimmy was extremely invested in his family, friends and the local community for many years.
Jimmy loved lots of fun activities including crabbing, fishing, and clamming and he was a fantastic home cook. He enrolled in a culinary school program for a bit simply to learn lots of tips and tricks of cooking which his family loved and benefited with lots and lots of great food. He was a big part of the Pioneering in the Pines in LaPine, Oregon for many years and that trip held a special place in his heart. You would find him often on Sunday morning mixing the pancake batter (special recipe) cooking a pancake breakfast for all the attendees.
Jimmy also LOVED his pup Oakley who misses him so much. She was the light of his day and rarely left his lap except to bark at squirrels. As Jimmy’s health declined over the years you would often find him going around the neighborhood on his riding lawn mower helping mow their grass.
Jimmy was a lifetime member of the St. Helens Elks Lodge #1999, American Legion Post #0042, the CWA #7901 Retirees, Telephone Pioneers of America and the Christian Church of St. Helens.
Jimmy spent countless holiday seasons dressed as Santa, spreading cheer with his very realistic and highly respected white mustache. He was known for his humor and was always surrounded by laughter. He was a loyal and very generous friend, who always had an open-door policy where everyone was welcome. He fought numerous health conditions in his later years but through that battle he remained a loving family man, dedicated friend and pillar of strength in his faith.
Jimmy is lovingly remembered and survived by his wife Kathy; brother Fred (Linda) Martin; sister Kathy (Karl) Cordes; cousins, Peggy (Steve) Howell and John (Laura) Holbrook; daughters Jennifer (Ben) Kitchell, Stormi (Miller) Lowe, Lori (David) Wright and Robyn Leland; grandchildren, Julie, Jake, Alyssa, Alex, Cameron, Tyler, Lindsay (William), Jarrod, Madelyn and Roman; great grandchildren, Toby, Bennett, Scarlett, Ada, and Vincent; and lots of nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; stepmother Martha; brother Edward; and daughter Jessica.
In lieu of flowers and/or donations ~ we encourage contributions to the Elks Veterans Bunker in St. Helens, Oregon or a charity of your choice.
A celebration of life ceremony will be held later in the spring of 2022.
