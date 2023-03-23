Norman Lee Brigham was born in Portland, Oregon on Dec. 27, 1948. Norman moved to St. Helens in 1992 where he continued to live out his years.
Norman had a deep connection with his brother Herbert and enjoyed any time they were able to spend together. Norman had the pleasure of living with many individuals over his years but loved living the last 31 years with three of his best buddies, Thomas, Roy, and Fred.
Norman loved to be out in the community to enjoy a meal at Kozy Korner or bowl at the local bowling alley. He also loved a good “Sunday” drive to sightsee, people watch, or watch the local trains. One of Normans favorite pastimes was to just sit outside in the backyard on a warm sunny day soaking up the sun. He was a man of very few words, but his smile communicated everything you needed to know.
Norman is preceded in death by his mother Dorothy Le Vern Brigham; his father Keston Dean Brigham; and brother Donald Brigham.
Norman leaves behind his brother Herbert Brigham; sister Carol Brumbaugh; cousin Cheryl O’Brian; and multiple nieces and nephews. Norman also leaves behind an abundance of staff and friends who have loved and supported Norman over the last 30 years to help him live life to the fullest each and every day. Norman was a ray of sunshine that no one will soon forget.
A celebration of life will be held from 2 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. on March 23, 2023 at the Columbia City Community Hall. Community members are welcome.
