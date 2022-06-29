Odetta Mae Hughes was born to Albert Charles Stonefield and Alice Philomene (Daigle) Stonefield on March 5, 1933, in Yachats, Oregon. She grew up in Yachats, where she attended school.
In 1951 Odetta married Ronald Petrick and together they had three children: Julia, Charles, and David. After her marriage to Ron ended, Odetta married Raymond Hughes in 1960 and had two children, Steve and Phyllis, to complete their family.
Odetta worked as bookkeeper by profession. She loved gardening, being outdoors, and hunting with her husband and children. She enjoyed learning a multitude of different crafts from soap making to leatherwork to jigsaw puzzles. She was an avid gardener, quilter, and was active in her local church community.
She was a faithful servant of Christ and after years of prayers was able to lead her husband to the Lord before his passing on January 23, 2008 and has now joined him in Heaven.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Raymond; sisters, Muriel, Beryl, and Polly; and grandson Daniel.
Surviving her are her five children, Julia Read, Charlie Petrick, David Hughes, Steve Hughes, and Phyllis Castle; nine grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and five nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on July 22, 2022 at Mayger Downing Community Church, Clatskanie, Oregon 97016.
