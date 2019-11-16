Odette Emma Beck

Odette Beck of Portland, Oregon passed away November 1, 2019 at the age of 87. She was born March 6, 1932 to Eugene and Emma (Frei) Huber in Argenteuil, France.
Odette grew up and attended school in France. She worked for many years as a nurse in France and Switzerland. In the early 50s she traveled to California to visit her uncle. It was during that visit she was introduced to Bruce Beck. After returning home, Bruce continued to stay in contact with her for many years. In September of 1956, he traveled to France and they were finally married.
They later moved to Port Orchard, Washington. While there, Odette took a college course in psychology so that she could become a registered nurse in the U.S. She worked many years at Bremerton Convalescent Home as well as Retsil Veterans Home.
In her free time, Odette enjoyed tole painting, gardening, sewing, working on her stained-glass projects and occasionally she would travel back to Europe to visit family.
She is survived by her son Patrick Beck; two brothers Mark and Claude Huber; nephews Steven, Brian and David Garinger; and nieces Lisa, Anouk and Geraldine of Europe.
Odette was preceded in death by her husband Bruce in 2010 and an older brother.
In lieu of flowers please make donations in her name to Oregon Humane Society. Please sign our online guestbook at www.columbiafh.com. Serves are pending.
