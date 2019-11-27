Olga Oline Johnson died peacefully on November 19, 2019 in St. Helens, Oregon. Olga was born January 28, 1931 in Portland, Oregon to Oline Tobine (Danielson) and Harold George Johnson. Her only sibling, a brother George Harold, joined the family on April 16, 1935.
Olga and her family resided on family property in Hillsboro, Oregon, along with both sets of grandparents. She attended the neighborhood one room schoolhouse, “Mason Hill.” Years later she orchestrated having the property where the school had stood donated to the Portland Parks Department. Each year on the first Sunday in August an annual picnic is held at the park, next year will be the 67th year.
Olga attended Scappoose High School where she graduated valedictorian of her class. She received a scholarship and went on to Pacific University. She earned a degree in accounting and went on to become a Certified Public Accountant. Olga never married or had children of her own.
Olga was preceded in death by her parents Oline and Harold; brother George; niece Julie; and her great niece Kajra.
She is survived by her niece Joy; and two great nieces Pia and Tabatha.
There will be a graveside service gathering to honor Olga at 11:30 a.m. on December 3, 2019 at the Old Scotch Church Cemetery, 30685 NW Scotch Church Road, Hillsboro, Oregon 97124. All are welcome.
Donations in her name can be made to the Oregon Chapter Alzheimer’s Association at 1650 NW Naito Pkwy, Portland, OR 97209.
