Opal Emma Werings

On Mon., Oct. 10, 2022 Opal Emma (Dworschak) Werings, beloved grandmother and friend to many, passed away at age 98.
She was born May 27, 1924, in Yankton, Oregon. She attended the Yankton School and was a devoted lifelong parishioner of the Yankton Church. After graduating from St. Helens High School, Opal was married to Charles “Chuck” Werings and they had one son, Glen Charles Werings. Opal spent the majority of her life in Yankton and was very involved in the community that she loved. Family and friends were the most important things to her.
Opal worked for Pope & Talbot in St. Helens before going to work for Steinfeld’s in Scappoose. She retired from Steinfeld’s and in retirement Opal spent time traveling with Chuck. They visited family in Canada, friends in California, and many national parks.
In her free time Opal enjoyed crocheting. She made beautiful baby blankets, and she made hundreds of stocking caps for the homeless. In her later years she enjoyed making dishcloths and doilies. She never kept anything she made; she was very generous with her gifts. She also taught many people to crochet over the years.
She loved helping people and loved her family and her friends very much.
Opal is survived by brother Don Dworschak; daughter-in-law Susie Werings; grandson Charley Werings (Becky); granddaughter Alisa Werings (Dan Niemi); and great-grandchildren, Anna and Evan.
She was preceded in death by parents, William and Hazel Dworschak; sister Veryl (Dworschak)Trotter; and son Glen Charles Werings.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Oct. 22, 2022, at Yankton Community Fellowship. Her favorite cookies and beverages will be served after. Opal will be laid to rest at Yankton Hillcrest Cemetery.
