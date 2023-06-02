Pamela Gail Curnutt (Hunt) was born an only child in Portland, Oregon on Nov. 1, 1943, to Donald Eugene and Verna Marie Hunt. She was raised on a dairy farm in Nehalem, Oregon next door to her cousin Janie Lommen-Hagwell, whom she cherished and who was also an only child. She passed away with her husband by her side on May 7, 2023.
She was a graduate of OSU and PSU, earning a Master’s in counseling. She taught home economics at Scappoose High School, and in Tillamook. She was an AAUW member and taught WIC classes. She helped run her husband’s optometry clinic in Saint Helens. She was active in 4H and taught cooking classes and judged county and state fairs. She was awarded Saint Helens Businesswoman of the year and co-created a catering company called Fresh and Fabulous with Leslie Ramsdell. Her life was vibrant and bursting with true friendships, travel, and service.
She will be remembered for her bright laughter, zest for life, work ethic, and heart of gold. She married Dr. George William Curnutt, the love of her life, in 1965. They enjoyed 58 years of marriage, full of laughter, and devotion. She adored her family and was thrilled to have four grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband Dr. George William Curnutt (Bill); daughters, Melinda (Mindi) Coats and Dr. Jill Rubano; sons-in-law, James Coats Jr. and Dr. Chris Rubano; and four special grandchildren, Mia Gail and James Coats III and Sophia Pamela and Brennen George Rubano.
Special thanks to friends and family and the St. Helens community for their love and unwavering support.
A service will be held at 1 p.m. on June 30, 2023 at Warren Community Fellowship.
