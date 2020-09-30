Pamela Jane Erskine LaMont, a resident of Scappoose, Oregon, passed away on Sept. 13, 2020. She was 69 years old. Pamela was born on Nov. 19, 1950 in Tillamook, Oregon to Wayne and Jane Erskine.
She married Dwight LaMont on Sept. 5, 1970. He preceded her in death on April 17, 2018. They were married for 48 years.
As a wife, Pamela travelled the world supporting her husband throughout his 37-year military career. As a homemaker, Pamela’s devotion and love was always for her family. She was a caring and supportive wife, mother, grandmother, daughter and sister.
She is survived by her son Brett; his wife Janet and their two children, Trent and Taylor; daughter Nicole and her husband Eric Reed and their children and grandchildren.
