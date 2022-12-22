Parnell Hovland, 93, of Columbia City, Oregon, passed away on Dec. 14, 2022. Parnell was born in Portland, North Dakota to Homer and Anna Hovland on Oct. 21, 1929, in his grandparents’ home.
In his youth, the family moved to Hatton, North Dakota and he graduated from Hatton High School in 1946. At age eighteen, he joined the Army and served in Japan as a Message Center Clerk. Parnell married Elsie Stavens on Sept. 8, 1950. They moved to Neche, North Dakota where Parnell worked as a railroad clerk. He then purchased and operated the hometown Garbage Service in Mayville, North Dakota.
The family moved to St. Helens, Oregon in 1963 where he worked for the local plywood mill. As an entrepreneur, Parnell started and operated the St. Helens/Scappoose Septic Tank Service until he eased into retirement in the late 1990’s.
Parnell’s hobbies included just about anything related to woodworking. He was a master craftsman that built clocks, tables, toys, airplanes, and wood carvings. He loved to “tinker” and was an excellent mechanic, farmer, and could fix just about anything.
Our beloved patriarch is survived by his wife Elsie of 72 years; two daughters, Linda (Ken) Thomas, and Patrice Hovland; grandchildren, Jennifer (Ben) Rich, Kari (Ernie) Smith, and Paul (Kate) Thomas; and six great grandchildren.
There is no memorial service scheduled at this time. Special thanks to Parnell’s caregivers at Safe and Sound Adult Foster Home, and Community Home Health & Hospice (CHHH). Any remembrance could be in the form of donation to the Alzheimer’s Association, https://act.alz.org > donate, or CHHH Hospice at https://www.chhh.org/how-you-can-help/donate-now/.
