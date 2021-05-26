Patricia Charlotte Skinner Smith Loosli

Pat was born June 22, 1939 in Salmon, Idaho and passed on May 3, 2021 in Warren, Oregon.
If Pat were asked to write her own obituary, she would doubtless focus on the accomplishments of her two sons and grandchildren rather than the events and achievements of her own life. She might tell you that both her sons overcame their early struggles with dyslexia to graduate from university and that they became kindhearted men, each serving a 2-year mission for their church. What she wouldn’t tell you, is that it was her tireless efforts to find the best tutors, to help with homework, communicate with teachers, her abundance of patience, her belief in her boys’ potential, saving for college and teaching them to work hard, that resulted in their successes.
Her oldest, Michael Ray Smith, of Park City, Utah, became an investment banker and loving father of three - serving others in his church and community, supporting his wife Beth of 31 years in countless ways, and mentoring youth.
Grandma Pat would celebrate her oldest grandchild Drew, who is currently attending dental school and who married the bright and kind Madeleine, her artistic granddaughter Emma who works with special needs children, and 16-year old Henry with loads of musical talent and aspirations to become a veterinarian.
Andrew Fitzgerald Smith, of Nampa, Idaho, her youngest son, followed his mother’s footsteps into education and became a decorated engineering teacher and devoted father of two active daughters. He has been married for 20 years to gifted speech therapist Ginny Smith. Grandma Pat would delight in 11-year-old Madison’s creativity and musicality, eagerly awaiting what she decides to do with her talents and curiosity. She adored sweet kindergartener Katelynn. Always the helper, Katelynn dreams of becoming a teacher and a mom when she grows up.
Within the strengths and characteristics of her progeny one gets a glimpse into the woman Pat was. As a woman of Faith, Pat was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ Of Latter-Day-Saints and she loved her Savior. She served in many capacities over the years. As a gifted musician, she was often a choir director and chorister, as well as a teacher and president of the women’s Relief Society. Sister Smith stood as a pillar of her faith and an example of ministering to the sick and needy. She had an uncanny ability to recognize those who were struggling financially and often found a job for them to do around her home or connected them to others in the community for whom they could work. She would purchase hats and gloves at yard sales to share in winter. She hosted students in her home from time to time to offset their living expenses and once housed an entire family in her basement. Her greatest act of love, however, was her dedication and example as a single mother to Andy and Mike. As an educator, Pat received her bachelor’s degree from Idaho State University and her master’s from Washington State University at a time when it was uncommon for women to achieve such a high level of education. She taught at Idaho State University, in Los Angeles at Cal-State Northridge, at Bellevue Community College, and finished out her career teaching business and computer classes in Kennewick, Washington at the Tri-Cities-Vocational Skills Center and Kennewick High School. She supported others in their pursuit of higher education with advice, small gifts and cheerleading.
As a grandmother, she instilled her love of books, crafts, music and learning. She could tell the best bedtime stories, taught sewing, gifted beautifully pieced quilts and was curious to know what was happening in each of her grandchildren’s lives. She liked to end each night with cards or dominos.
“Grandma Pat” will be greatly missed.
She remarried in 2005 to Dr. Charles Gary Loosli of Warren, Oregon. They were sealed for time and all eternity in the Portland Oregon Temple. Through this marriage she gained six stepchildren: daughters, Fara, Gara, Suzanne and Vicki and sons Charles and Byron; as well as numerous grandchildren. Trish and Gary competed throughout the West in the Senior Games, playing pickle ball and tennis until her health restricted play. They enjoyed playing cards with friends, dancing and travelling together. He provided loving care as her health continued to fail and was by her side at her passing.
In addition to her husband, children and grandchildren, she is survived by Sisters, Bonnie Moore and Karen Skinner of Pocatello, Idaho. Of their sister Patty they wrote, “She was our sister and we loved her, played with her, joked with her about our loves, our lives and our children.”
She is preceded in death by her parents, Marjorie Muriel Beck and Dale Othello Skinner; brothers, Dick and Reed Skinner; and infant son Matthew Smith.
Patricia will be cremated at Crown Memorial in Portland, Oregon. A private memorial service for family and close friends will be held in St. Helens, Oregon in June 2021. Following that, in July 2021 in Salmon, Idaho, a private family gathering will be held where her ashes will be scattered among the graves of her mother and father as well as a few other areas she treasured growing up.
Patricia Charlotte Skinner Smith Loosli will be cherished by family and friends as a dedicated wife and mother. Ever pragmatic, private, hardworking, thrifty, intelligent and musical, she will be remembered as an ardent bibliophile, an easy conversationalist who was quick to laugh and offer advice, a prolific quilter, a lover of roses, and a woman who was generous and courageous to the end.
