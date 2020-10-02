Patricia Rae (Young) Willsey, beloved wife, mother, and grandma passed away peacefully in her home on Sept. 18, 2020 surrounded by her loved ones. She was 64 years old.
Patty was born in Portland, Oregon on Nov. 7, 1955 to Stephen J. and Lillian (Housley) Young. She lived in Columbia County her whole life and worked at MTC as an eligibility specialist for 27 years where she enjoyed helping others.
Camping, going to the beach, family gatherings, watching her favorite television shows, taking pictures, and stopping to view wildlife were a few of her favorite pastimes, but her most treasured activity was spending time with those she loved.
Patty is survived by her husband of 34 years, Don Willsey; daughter Jenni (Minyard) Townsend and son-in-law Rich; grandsons, Bowen and Dallas Townsend, and Coltin Pope; mother Lillian Beaston; siblings, Pam Coddington and her husband Steve, Robert Young, Everett Beaston, Jeff Young, Dan Young and Sara Young; and numerous nieces and nephews who loved her dearly.
She was preceded in death by her father Stephen J. Young; stepfather Delbert R. Beaston; brother Delbert W. Beaston; daughter Angela R. Willsey; stepson Daniel R. Willsey; grandparents Stephen and Pauline Young, and Harlan and Mae Housley.
No services will be held at Patty’s request. Please sign our online guestbook at www.columbiafh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.