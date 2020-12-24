Patricia Ruth (Lambert) Fritz

Pat was born on Aug. 6, 1930 in St. Helens, Oregon to Kathryn and Edward Lambert. She passed away at age 90 in Newberg, Oregon on Aug. 28, 2020.
In 1949 Pat married LeRoy C. Fritz also of St. Helens.
For most of her life, she lived in Lebanon, Oregon where she was a loving mother to her five children, Karen Grant (Bob), Kurt Fritz (Terri Jean), Patty Zolotoff (Terry), Jan Harris (Rick) and JoAnn Kingston (Steve). She also has 10 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.
She is survived by all of her children and one brother Dennis Lambert (Sue).
While living in Lebanon, for many years, she worked at the Seven Oak Middle School library. She loved books and the library and was a collector on her own of children’s books, readers and young adult literature. She especially loved books with beautiful illustrations and lots of color. She had many prints of this artwork and illustrations in her home.
Pat also had many other interests and hobbies including knitting, art Nouveau, cats, classical music, Halloween, British television, old tile tables, OSU Beavers, bread baking and collecting antiques. She instilled in her children and appreciation of her love of art, collections and interests.
In Pat’s memory, donations may be sent to Seven Oak Middle School Library Fund. Mail to 550 Cascade Dr., Lebanon, Oregon 97355. Add the words, “Library Fund” in the memo line. Thank you.
