Patrick Allen Beaston

Pat Beaston passed away on Jan. 7, 2022 at the VA Hospital in Dallas, Oregon.
He married Trudy on Jan. 20, 1973. Pat loved fishing, hunting, and camping with his daughter, brothers, and grandchildren.
He is survived by wife Trudy; daughter Cindy and her two children, Lucy and Briar; son Patrick and his two children, Blaine and Alexis; two brothers, Michael and James; sister Jennie; and numerous cousins, nephews and nieces.
A celebration of life will be held for Patrick at 1 p.m. on April 23, 2022 at the Condon Baptist Church in Condon, Oregon.
