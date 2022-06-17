Patrick Dennis McKean born July 3, 1950 in Portland, Oregon, passed away May 8, 2022, at home in Scappoose, Oregon. He was the son of Kendall V. McKean Sr. and Clara Stam. He served in Vietnam in the Marines from 1967 – 1970. After he got married in 1993, he traveled with his family to many different places and worked with his family for many years. He was also a CB operator; he worked on them and hooked them up.
Pat is survived by his wife of 29 years, Susan McKean; son Ric McKean; daughter-in-law Sheila McKean; nephew Jon McKean; step kids, Kaycee Cennamo, and Jody Haney; grandkids, Ivy Urrutia, Lilly, Kyleah Puyear, Talon Puyear, TJ, Devin McKean, Tony McKean, and Oceanna Puyear; great grandkids, Niko Urrutia and Scarlette Urrutia; and sister Kathy Johnston.
He was preceded in death by his brother Kendall V. McKean Jr. in 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on June 23, 2022 at Willamette National Cemetery. Please arrive 30 minutes early and meet in the parking lot.
