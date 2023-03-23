Patrick Dennis Wright

Patrick D. Wright, of Rainier, Oregon, passed away at his home on Feb. 28, 2023 at the age of 83. Patrick was born Oct. 9, 1939 in Los Angeles, California to Dennis and Gene (Paulson) Wright. He grew up in Lakeside, California and graduated from Grossmont High School, and then joined the military. Pat served in the Air Force and was stationed in the Philippines and then an instructor in Mississippi. He completed one year of college while in the Philippines and later completed a second year.
After the military, Pat worked on his dad’s chicken ranches before starting work for US Customs. He worked for Customs for 32 years on the Southern California US border and at the Los Angeles Airport. In 1999 Pat retired from Customs and became a real estate broker. In 2006, he and his wife Susan decided to move up to Oregon to be closer to family, they resided in Rainier until his death.
Pat enjoyed being the family photographer, reading and wood working. He and Susan liked taking road trips together and he really loved their cruise to Alaska.
Pat is survived by his wife Susan; son Patrick M. (Elena); grandchildren, Sarah and Karina; stepdaughter Alicia (Jimmy); step-grandchildren, Aaron and Amelia; niece Natalie (Gordon); and sister Judith.
He was preceded in death by his daughter Stephanie; sister Carolyn “Susie;” and his parents, Dennis and Gene.
A private graveside ceremony will be held at Forest View Cemetery in Forest Grove, Oregon. All are welcome to join the celebration of life being held at 1:30 p.m. on March 27, 2023 at Columbia River Event Center, 1070 Columbia Blvd, St. Helens, Oregon. Donations in his name can be made to The Columbia Humane Society, USO, or National Parks. Please sign our online guestbook at www.columbiafh.com.
