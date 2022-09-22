Patrick Edmund Slevin was born on Aug. 2, 1955. He rode out on Sept. 5, 2022 to join his grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. John J. Slevin; dad William J. Slevin; mom Eileen R. Rettiq; son Patrick W.A. Slevin; aunt Rose Baumhefiner; and “auntie sister” Virginia Barrett.
He rides ahead of his sons, Michael J. Slevin and Patrick S. Mallatt; daughters, Kelly J. DeAmaral and Heidi M. Mallatt; brother Michael J. Slevin; sister Pollyanna Hornbeck; cousin Kathy Guelld; and many other family and friends.
He worked hard and played harder. He will be missed.
For his memorial, there will be a final yard sale from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Oct. 1st and Oct. 2nd on W Lane Rd. He loved his yard sales. Please come by with stories to tell. The kids would love to hear them.
