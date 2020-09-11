Patrick John Broders

Pat was born in Portland, Oregon to Alta and Harry Broders. Pat was raised in St. Helens with his many brothers and sisters, completing grade school, middle school, and graduating from St. Helens High School in 1979.
Pat was constantly smiling and laughing. When you think of Pat, his huge smile is what immediately comes to mind. He enjoyed sports, music, fishing, and his loved ones and many friends. Upon graduation, he traveled to Phoenix, Arizona where he worked as a soil and concrete analyst. A jack of all trades, he later returned to the St. Helens, Oregon area where he met Audrey Hudson. From that relationship they were blessed with two beautiful daughters, Janessa Marie and Lacey Lynn. Pat was and will always be very proud of his daughters.
Pat is resting at Columbia Memorial Gardens with his family forever. He is preceded in death by his parents, Alta & Harry Broders; and siblings, MaryAnn, Donald and Linda Broders.
He is survived by his siblings, Dean (Carol) Broders, Susan Broders (Mark Ingram), Jamo Broders, Rick (Julie) Broders, and Lorrie (Pat) Kearsley; and many nieces and nephews that he loved to play with.
Pat, Hey You! You Shined like a Diamond and were Blessed as you climbed the Stairway to Heaven. We took Country Roads and listened to Delta Dawn to walk through Strawberry Fields Forever. He trusted his Radar Love to Walk the Line. He was ready to Turn the Page and Journey to The Best of Times. With Open Arms he flew like a Seagull into his Last Dance with Mary Jane, always acting like a VooDoo Child. We will forever Wish You Were Here. Carry on our Wayward Son. It’s a Beautiful Day. Love Forever.
There will be a private family service.
