Patrick Michael Paul Jr.

Patrick Paul Jr., 51, of Clatskanie, Oregon, passed away suddenly at home on Feb. 26, 2022. He was born Feb. 6, 1971 in Anchorage, Alaska and graduated from St. Helens High School in 1989. After graduation he enlisted in the United States Army, where he served with the 2nd Battalion 70th Armor division for three years. After separation from the Army, he studied Mechanical Engineering at LCC.
He held multiple jobs within the surrounding community, including Friesen Lumber and Stimson Lumber. For the last 19 years, he was employed by Georgia Pacific Wauna Mill, where he held multiple roles, the most recent being Mechanical Maintenance Supervisor/Planner.
Patrick is survived by his wife of 27 years, Dena Paul; daughters, Amanda Paul of Clatskanie, Oregon and Jamie Michelle Paul-Stewart (Rowdy) of Fort Bragg, North Carolina; mother Shirley Ann Paul; sister Tanya Broadbent (Mike) of St. Helens, Oregon; and sister-in-law Darci (Brian) Tiani of Clatskanie, Oregon. He also had six nieces and nephews, Kendra Broadbent, Kaylin Vaughan (Michael), and Kevin Broadbent, all of St. Helens, Oregon; Sean and Shyann Cook, both of Vancouver, Washington; and Ryleigh Grace Tiani of Clatskanie, Oregon.
Patrick loved to do many things in his spare time. He was the President and Coach of the Rainier Clatskanie Youth Soccer Club for 15 years and the coach for the Clatskanie High School Varsity Soccer team from 2014 to 2018. He was proud of the 1974 Monte Carlo that he rebuilt, working with his tractor, and riding ATVs with friends and family.
He was preceded in death by his father Patrick Paul Sr. and sister Salina Cook.
A celebration of life service will be held at 1 p.m. on Sat., March 12, 2022 at the Clatskanie Cultural Center, with Matt Hadley presiding. Memorial donations can be made to The Family Heart Foundation, 680 East Colorado Boulevard, Suite 180, Pasadena, CA 91101 in Patrick’s name.
