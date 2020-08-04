Patrick “Pat” J. Schenk, 60, of Deer Island, Oregon died unexpectedly on Fri., July 24, 2020. Pat was born to William C. and Margaret (Malloy) Schenk in Pennsylvania.
He grew up in Anderson, South Carolina and Toledo, Ohio. He was a 1979 graduate of Southview High School. After high school, Pat decided to move west and settled in St. Helens, Oregon. This is where he met his wife Jeannie (Bartlett). They married in July 1985 and together they found their dream home and made a life together in Deer Island, Oregon.
Pat’s passion was his family and his farm. He had a love for life and lived every day to the fullest. In his lifetime Pat was a cowboy, logger, rancher and farmer, but what Pat loved the most was being husband, dad and grandpa. Pat was a cancer survivor and made the most of every day. Throughout his life Pat gathered a wealth of friends, many of whom he kept in contact with, from childhood friends and high school teachers to former coworkers. He left an impression wherever he went, his sense of humor and positive outlook were his trademarks.
Pat was preceded in death by his father William C. Schenk.
Survivors include his wife Jeannie Schenk of Deer Island, Oregon; daughter Jennifer (Alex) Hotze of Montrose, Colorado; son Trever (Heather) Schenk of Columbia City, Oregon; grandson Calvin Hotze, of Montrose, Colorado; mother Margaret Schenk; brother William (Mary Beth) Schenk; sister Christina Cox (Lester); sister Catherine Schenk; brother Timothy (Amy) Schenk; brother Michael (Connie); brother Matthew (Maureen) Schenk; and brother Kevin (Sarah) Schenk.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations can be made to the American Cancer Society. Please sign our online guestbook at www.columbiafh.com.
