Paul Bertin Lampa, born Feb. 3, 1931, in St. Helens, Oregon and passed away May 23, 2022. Paul passed away at home surrounded by his family.
Paul was a lifetime logger and in later years a Christmas tree farmer. He was also a decorated veteran of the Korean War. He was hardworking, loved his family and was always lending a helping hand to anyone in need. Paul enjoyed fishing, hunting and playing cards with family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Lenore, of 67 years; four children; five grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; sister; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Paul was proceeded in death by his parents and brother.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on June 17, 2022, at Skyline Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity in Paul’s name.
