Paul Jacob Lewis was born May 25, 2003 in Blackfoot, Idaho to Darrell “Scott” Lewis and Xue Xiong Lewis. Paul passed away October 21, 2019 after a ferocious fight with a sudden illness.
Paul’s family moved to St. Helens, Oregon when Paul was two months old. Paul came into this life with crowd stopping dimples, a very happy attitude, and a desire to lift, physically and emotionally, anyone he was around. Paul never grew out of his gift to spread joy and lift others.
Paul’s family and friends will miss all the hugs, smiles, flirtations, pranks, hard work, help, sincere chats, wrestling matches, games, campouts, parties, and goofing off that they’ve enjoyed with him throughout the years.
At the age of three Paul was diagnosed with myelofibrosis, a rare bone marrow cancer. He required a bone marrow transplant and his sister Xaia was the perfect match. With amazing medical care from many nurses and Doctor Olsen’s team, Paul recovered his health. Through all his treatments he had loving and generous support from family members and the St. Helens community. Paul grew stronger and was able to enjoy his childhood with his siblings Andrew, Karen, Xaia, and Darrell.
Paul was medically cleared to participate in sports in middle school and he quickly followed in his dad and brother Andrew’s footsteps and became a wrestler. He loved his St. Helens Lions Wrestling family. He spent Saturday morning before his passing fundraising for this wrestling team. He had a goal to earn a plaque next to his brother Andrew’s in the wrestling room.
Paul you may be gone, but you will never leave our thoughts. You will live forever in our hearts.
Paul is survived by his mother Xue Xiong Lewis; father Darrell Scott Lewis; sisters Karen Vang and Xaia Lewis; brothers Andrew Vang and Darrell Lewis grandmothers Lucinda Scott Lewis and Xia (Sia) Xiong; grandfather Darrell Kay Lewis; many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Paul was preceded in death by his grandfather Xochia Xiong.
Services for Paul will be held Saturday, November 2, 2019 at St. Helens High School. A celebration of life gathering will start at 2 p.m. in the foyer between the gym and auditorium followed by a remembrance service at 3 p.m. in the auditorium. Please come dressed as if you were spending the afternoon with Paul.
The family wants to send their sincere heartfelt thanks to the staff at Randall Emanuel Children's Hospital for their valiant fight to give Paul a chance to continue his life.
Sincere thanks to the many members of the community including the local and regional wrestling family, St. Helens High School staff and students, friends, neighbors and caring strangers. Your generosity is beyond belief and is deeply appreciated.
An account has been set up at InRoads Credit Union in St. Helens to accept donations to help the family with medical and service expenses.
