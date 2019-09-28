Peggy Louise Hoxsey, 77, passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019 in Thermopolis, Wyoming.
Born July 1, 1942 in St. Helens, Oregon, she was the daughter of George and Katherine (Johnson) Olson. Following high school, she attended business school in Portland. For most of her life she was an administrative assistant with Merrill Lynch. Peggy was also in business with her mother for 50 years with Katy’s Tax Services in St. Helens.
In August 1960, she married David A. Hoxsey in St. Helens. The couple came to Thermopolis, Wyoming in 2007 then returned to Oregon. In 2018 they moved to Thermopolis due to health reasons.
Peggy enjoyed woodworking and riding horses.
Cherishing her memory are her husband David; son Jeffrey (Janice) Hoxsey of Thermopolis; and sister Jean Thompson of Longview, Washington.
Private services will be held at a later date in St. Helens, Oregon.
Mortimore Funeral Home is assisting the family and messages may be offered at www.mortfh.com.
