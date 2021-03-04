Peter Snell

Peter “Pete” Anthony Snell was born in Portland, Oregon on Valentine’s day. Pete was a big hearted, helpful, kind and generous person, always there for friends.
He was a giver. Volunteering with Oregon Food Bank, working at the Habitat Re-Store, very involved at Jordan center, and volunteered at many Creekside events. He was well liked by so many within his community.
Pete had green thumbs. His vegetable garden was always amazing. He even won prizes at the county fair. Peter was even recently certified a Master Gardner. He enjoyed cooking, gardening, canning, family beach trips, fishing, and watching professional car racing. He was never married and had no children.
Peter was survived by his father, mother and sister.
If you would like, please make a donation to CCMH in Pete’s Honor. We are planning a memorial gathering toward the end of July at McCormick Park.
