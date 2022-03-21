Phillip Michael Jauron, aged 75, passed away at his home in Hillsboro, Oregon on Feb. 17, 2022.
He was born one of seven children to Mary Jauron nee McGilvra and Raymond Jauron on Sept. 10, 1946.
He was raised in St. Helens, Oregon and attended St. Helens High School, class of 1964. He was drafted into Vietnam, serving his country proudly as a young man.
Upon returning from Vietnam Phil married Claudia McCall in 1968. Together they had three children: Wessley Wayne Jauron, Donna Anita Jauron and Jeanne Desire Jauron. They divorced in 1976.
Phil married Joy Johnson in July 1979, they had two children: Pia Oline Jauron and Kajra Rose Jauron.
Phil worked in the Industrial Pump industry most of his adult life. There is not a pump big or small in the western United States that he did not know.
Phil was loved and adored by many. Always having a fun story to tell and loving to “drop in” for a visit with friends and family whenever possible.
His is survived by his children, Pia Jauron, (her children: Cora, Hazel, Warren, Gretchen and George), Jeanne Jauron (her children, Zachary, Xander, Brody and Victoria), Donna Jauron (her children, Brennan, Ethan his wife Grace, Hannah and Wyatt also great granddaughter Elyannah) and Wess Jauron (his children, Adam and Brennan); younger sister Trisha Jauron; and wife Joy Johnson.
His daughter Kajra Rose Jauron preceded him in death, as did five of his siblings, Bill, Francis, Larry, Caroline and Paul.
Phil’s children loved him most of all, for them the world seems a smaller place with him gone.
Please come and celebrate Phil’s life with us and his children, Wess, Donna, Jeanne and Pia.
His children wish to invite you to celebrate his life from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on April 9, 2022 at the Yankton Grange, 33935 Pittsburgh Rd., St. Helens, OR. Located right next to the Yankton Grade School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.