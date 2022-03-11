Phil passed away at his home on Feb. 17, 2022.
He leaves behind his wife Joy; four children, Pia, Jeanne, Donna, and Wessley; godson Tyler; and several grandchildren.
His youngest daughter Kajra preceded him in death in May of 2011.
As was Phil’s request, there will be no service. He will be laid to rest at Willamette National Cemetery.
Anyone who knew Phil, knew his passion for a good “burn pile.” So, whenever you happen to see one, smile and think of him. He’d like that!
