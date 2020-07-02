Phyllis Elaine Barker

Phyllis Zimbrick passed away peacefully at Avamere on Sunday, June 28, 2020. She was 86.
Phyllis was born June 22, 1934 in Little Falls, Minnesota.
She moved to Newberg as a child and graduated from Newberg High School. Soon after, she met Donald R. Barker in June and they were married in October. She and Don celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary this past October.
Phyllis is survived by her two daughters, Kathy Hoyt of St. Helens and Julie Barker of Columbia City; brother Ernie Zimbrick of St. Helens; grandchildren, Josh, Molly, Megan, Joe and Mary; great grandchildren, Michael, Landen, Cameron, Kylie, Kinnick, Gabriel and Sonja.
A private service will be held at Bethany Memorial Cemetery in Warren. Please sign our online guestbook at www.columbiafh.com.
