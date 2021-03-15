Phyllis Marion Rowley

Phyllis, aged 90, a longtime resident of Columbia City, passed away on Sun., March 7, 2021 at her granddaughter's home in Washington.
She was a member of the Columbia River Foursquare Church for many years where she participated and volunteered in church activities. She also did volunteer work with the local water company, voter registration, and at Top Notch where she put her sewing skills to use. She was an excellent seamstress, liked needlework projects, playing cards, games and puzzles.
She is preceded in death by six siblings; her husband Stan; daughter Cheryl Bird; and son Terry.
She is survived by son Lynn of Medford, Oregon; daughter Gale Glenn of Big Lake, Alaska; six grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren.
A service will be held at the Columbia River Foursquare Church, 555 Commons Dr, St Helens, Oregon, at 11 a.m on Sat., March 20, 2021.Due to Covid restrictions, no reception will be held at the church. The church will offer the service to be viewed via ZOOM, for those who cannot attend.
