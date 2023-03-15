Phyllis W. Cade

Phyllis Cade, 94, passed away peacefully in Seaside, Oregon at her daughter’s home on Feb. 4, 2023.
Phyllis was born on Nov. 20, 1928, in Iowa. She was the oldest of seven children. Phyllis graduated from St. Helens High School.
Phyllis met her husband David Cade, of 51 years, in St. Helens and married on Feb. 8, 1948. Together they raised four children.
She enjoyed family, reading, vacationing and casinos.
After the death of her husband, of 51 years, in 2000 she had a special relationship with her brother-in-law Dan Edwards and they traveled together enjoying the sights of the world all the while taking loving care of each other.
She is survived by her daughter Susan Stratton (Mick); son Craig Cade (Monica); seven grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; brothers, Dean Mason (Joan) of New Hampshire and Don Mason (Jackie) of California; and sisters, Sharron Orcutt (Marvin), and Linda Smith (Ken) both of Washington.
She was preceded in death by her husband David; sons, Douglas Cade and Steven Cade; brothers, David Mason and Dennis Sopp; and special friend Dan Edwards.
A church services was held on March 4, 2023, at Yankton Community Fellowship, with a graveside at Yankton Hillcrest Cemetery next to her husband David, and son, Douglas.
Phyllis had a special relationship with her niece Sharon Zimbrick, who wrote her texts each day for years. Also, Phyllis had a special hairdresser, Jodi Eggers, who always made her feel beautiful.
Any contributions can be made to Shriners Hospital for children in Portland. Please sign our online guestbook at www.columbiafh.com.
