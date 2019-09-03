On Monday, August 26, 2019, Ralph A. Nickelson, loving husband, father, grandfather of 11, great-grandfather of 16, and great-great-grandfather of two, passed away at the age of 90.
Ralph was born on January 20, 1929 in Coldwater, Kansas to Chris and Hazel (Clovis) Nickelson. At the age of 10 the family of eight packed up and moved to Oregon. Ralph left school his junior year of high school to start working at the Deer Island Ranch as a cowboy to help support his parents. Around the age of 20 he started work at Boise Cascade and was there for 35 years.
Ralph met Delores Miller and it was love at first site in 1950, and after 3 months they were married. Ralph enjoyed being with his family, clam digging, fishing, rebuilding old cars, logging, riding his bike 15 miles a day and taking trips with his dear friends. He loved staying busy and tinkering around. Ralph was also a member of the Masonic Lodge for 50 years.
Ralph is preceded in death by his loving wife Delores of 62 years, and his grandson Spike (Dennis Schmit, 44).
He is survived by his children Bella Nickelson, Bonnie Webberley (Ron), David Nickelson, Terri (Shawn Williams), and Cathie (Dave Scrviner); sister Agatha Cobb; and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Legacy Hopewell House, 6171 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland, OR, 97239.
Services will be held for Ralph Nickelson at noon on Friday, September 6, 2019 at Columbia Funeral Home and will be followed by a funeral service at 1 p.m. Please sign our online guestbook at www.columbiafh.com.
