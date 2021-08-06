Randal “Randy” William Holdner

Randy W. Holdner of Scappoose, Oregon passed away July 28, 2021 at the age of 61.
Randy was born on November 5, 1959 in Portland, Oregon to William and Patricia (Irish) Holdner. In 1968 the family moved from Portland to Scappoose where Randy grew up and attended Scappoose High School graduating with the class of 1977. As a child he was involved in 4H and became interested in Polled Hereford cattle. Farming became his life and Randy enjoyed growing crops and raising cattle. He was a member of the Oregon Farm Bureau.
In his free time Randy was an avid fisherman, kite flyer and a firework connoisseur. He had a very kind, gentle spirit and enjoyed visiting with other members of the community. The pets in his life shared a large part of his heart, and were considered a part of the family. He loved his children, grandchildren, and the time he got to spend with them.
Randy is survived by his wife Deb Fischer Parmley, Children; Jerry (Heather) Parmley, Jenny (Ryan) Rafferty and Emily Holdner, grandchildren; Calista Parmley, Trevor and Justin Smith and James Rafferty, great grandson Oliver Smith, his father William “Bill” (Jane Baum) Holdner, his sister Laurie Holdner-Wilson and his lifetime best friend Leonard Tardif.
He was preceded in death by his mother Patricia (Irish) Holdner and his brother-in-law Philip H. Wilson.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 7, 2021 at Warren Community Fellowship. For those not able to attend in person a livestream will be available on the Warren Community Fellowship YouTube channel. Please sign our online guestbook at www.columbiafh.com.
