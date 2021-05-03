Randy Michael Hagedorn of Warren, Oregon passed away at his home on April 22, 2021 at the age of 59. Randy was born May 16, 1961 in Portland, Oregon to Michael Hagedorn and Carole (Larsen) Berke. Randy grew up and attended school in the Portland Metro area graduating from Beaverton High School and later attending Portland Community College.
Randy was a general contractor and a proud business owner of RANDY M. HAGEDORN CONSTRUCTION LLC. Randy was an incredibly talented and artistic builder. He did some amazing carpentry work and he thoroughly enjoyed going to work every day. He enjoyed wood working even when he wasn’t at work, but he was also an avid outdoorsman enjoying fishing, hunting, motorcycles, skiing, 4wheeling, wrenching, working on automobiles or even just mowing the lawn. Cooking was another passion of Randy’s. Randy was very personable. He never met a stranger and everyone that did meet him loved him.
He is survived by his son Cody Michael Hagedorn; mother Carole L. Berke; father Michael A. Hagedorn; sister Becky J. Hagedorn-Kivett; brothers, Kelly R. Hagedorn and Cary R. Hagedorn; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles whom he loved dearly.
In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions be made to the American Cancer Society. They would also like to express their heartfelt thanks to Dr. Peter Kane and Dr. David Regan with Providence Oncology. Please sign our online guestbook at www.columbiafh.com.
