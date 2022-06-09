Raymond Eugene ‘Gene’ Carpenter was born Nov. 26, 1928, to Clifford and Mary Carpenter on a farm in Selman, Oklahoma. He passed away on April 22, 2022.
Soon after his birth, the family took a vacation to Boise and never returned to Oklahoma. The family moved to Milwaukee, Oregon and then Delena.
Gene married Bessie Swart on July 3, 1947. They moved to St. Helens in 1956 where they raised four children. They celebrated 74 years together. Gene, a member of Grace Baptist Church, served as a teacher and deacon.
He owned his own businesses, Gene’s Appliance Service and Sunset Equipment. He loved to talk to people, and people knew they could trust him. He will be remembered for his smile, friendly personality, and generous spirit.
Gene is survived by his children and their spouses, Clifford (Cece) Carpenter, Carol (Jonathon) Li’L-Jon, Clayton (Brenda} Carpenter, and Curt (Debbie) Carpenter; sister Zolene Vaage; brother Don Carpenter; 10 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; and brothers, Clifford and Elvin Carpenter.
A celebration of life will be held at 1:30 p.m. on June 18th, 2022 at Grace Baptist Church, Warren Oregon.
