Raymond J. Buckno, Jr., known to his friends as “Ray,” passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 17, with his wife (Sunghe) by his side. He was 77 years old.
Ray was born in Trenton, New Jersey, in March of 1946. He grew up in a large family with seven siblings: Mary, Joanne, George, Marge, Christie, Burnie, and Fran. After attending high school, Ray joined the U.S. Marine Corps and served with a rank of Admiral’s Orderly on the USS Newport News. His passion and enthusiasm for the Marines remained a constant throughout his life.
Following his military service, Ray began his civilian career with the New Jersey Power and Light Company as part of the “tower gangs.” He thoroughly enjoyed working at extreme heights that would greatly intimidate most others. After relocating to Oregon in 1978, Ray found a new home for his talents at Portland General Electric (PGE) where he served as a Lineman for the next 25 years.
Ray was blessed to be the father of two daughters, Dawn and Niki, who brought the delightful enjoyment of two grandchildren (Robin and Zak) into his life.
To know Ray is to know of his deep love for the Marines as well as for outdoor sports. He would routinely fill his free time with hunting and fishing. He shared his appreciation for the great outdoors by volunteering with a fishing derby for handicapped children, held annually in Washington state. Serving others in the country, whether through the Marines or charity, brought Ray a great amount of joy.
Ray’s spirit and passion will be missed by all who knew him.
Semper Fi.
A graveside service with Military Honors at Willamette National Cemetery is being coordinated for July. Please refer to www.columbiafh.com for updated details.
