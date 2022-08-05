Reverend Doctor Allyn C. Rieke

The Rev. Dr. Allyn C. Rieke died July 27, 2022 from complications of Inclusion Body Myositis.
Al was born on March 3, 1939 in Lincoln, Nebraska, to Walter Raymond Rieke and Matilda Lucille (Essex) Rieke. He met the love of his life, Patricia Lynn Paul, in Aurora, Illinois. They were married on May 2, 1959. Al and Pat had five children, Allyn Jr., Diana, Barbara, Lisa and JoAnn.
Al attended Knox College earning his Bachelor of Science in Chemistry. He served in the Army from 1961-67 reaching the rank of Captain and earning his PHD in Organic Chemistry. After his military career, Al went to work as a chemist for Dupont from 1967-1974. In 1974, Al began seminary and serving as clergy in the United Methodist Church with his first appointment at Cabin John UMC in Cabin John, Maryland. In 1977, after graduating with his Masters in Theology, and the family moved to Oregon where Al continued to serve as clergy in the Oregon-Idaho Conference until his retirement in 2001. His appointments were at 1st UMC, St Helens, Oregon, Trinity UMC, Montavilla UMC and Pioneer UMC in Portland, Oregon and 1st UMC in the Dalles, Oregon. After retirement, Al stayed active in his community by serving on various boards and foundations such as Rose Villa Continuing Care Community, Good Samaritan Food Bank and Terwilliger Plaza Foundation.
Al was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Jack, Rod, Wayne and Duwayne; sisters, Kathy, Doris and Doreen; daughter Lisa; and grandson Stephan.
Al is survived by his wife of 63 years, Patricia; his children, Allyn Jr (Andrea), Diana (Tony), Barbara (David), and JoAnn (George); nine grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Al will be interned at Willamette National Cemetery. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wed., Aug. 24, 2022 at 1st United Methodist Church of Portland, 1838 SW Jefferson St., Portland, OR 97201. Donations in memory of Al may be made to Terwilliger Plaza Foundation for the Lesta Hoel fund at 2545 SW Terwilliger Blvd, Portland, OR 97201.
