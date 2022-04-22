Richard Allen Hoffmann

Richard was born to Si and Evelyn (Darr) Hoffmann. He graduated from Scappoose High School in 1967. He was a member of Local 48 Electrical Workers Union for 55 Years. He purchased and co-owned Midway electric with his childhood friend, Don Kallberg, in 1975. They sold the company in 2007 when Richard retired. He joked that being retired was the best job he ever had.
Richard served the Scappoose Fire Dept, as a volunteer fire fighter for 15 years. He was the Assistant Fire Chief for six years and the Fire Chief for six years. He oversaw the building of the existing Scappoose Fire Department.
He was a member of the Elks for 55 years.
He is survived by the love of his life and wife of 48.5 years, Kathleen “Kathy;” sisters, Patsy Corkill and Caroline Marsh (Tom); three sons, Mick Westrick, Mark Westrick (Debra), and Greg Hoffmann; daughter Michelle Paulsen; grandchildren, Olivia, Luke, David (Jenn) and Khara Paulsen, Dylan Westrick, Jamie Bragg, and Lindy Dahlman (Darren); and six great-grandchildren.
A service will be held at noon on April 29, 2022 at the Elks Lodge in St. Helens, Oregon.
Donations can be made to the National Cancer Society or the Diabetes Association. Please sign our online guestbook at www.columbiafh.com.
