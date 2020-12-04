May 21, 1954 ~ Nov. 23, 2020
Richard passed away at age 66 on Nov. 23, 2020 in the company of his son and loving friends.
He is survived by his wife Deborah; children, Joshua and Jessica; brothers, Mike and Stevo; and an adoring slew of nieces and nephews.
Richard grew up in Hermosa Beach, California. He was a dedicated surfer and a biker, skillfully restoring his treasured 1941 Harley, riding the highways between Westwood and L.A. Richard and his family moved to Jupiter, Florida where he owned and operated a tile and masonry company. Without Mom’s knowledge, he would occasionally excuse his kids from school and play hooky for a beach day to watch the loggerheads lay eggs. He was a crack dart player, skilled at backgammon, and loved snorkeling on cruises.
After being diagnosed with Buerger’s, a rare vascular disease, Richard returned to the west coast settling in St. Helens, Oregon. He was known for his love of 60s rock music, his wickedly wild stories, and an adventurous spirit unstoppable by a mere wheelchair.
Richard survived years beyond every medical prognosis on his strength of will and sheer ornery determination. He is lovingly remembered by his devoted friend Rene Martin. His wife, son and daughter are grateful for the support of his Oregon “family” and the loving attention from all his Cali friends. We will hold him close in our hearts - we will miss him every day.
There are no current plans for a funeral.
