Richard Charles Kirtland Jr., of Scappoose, passed away on Sat., Jan. 14, 2023 at the age of 81. He passed of Parkinson’s disease. Richard was born to Evalyn and Richard Kirtland on March 25, 1941.
He graduated from Scappoose High School and went on to work in the finance and business sector most of his life. He loved the outdoors. He enjoyed fishing and hunting and spending time in the San Juan Islands.
Richard is preceded in death by his father Richard Sr.; mother Evalyn; and brother Fred.
He is survived by his ex-wife and best friend Leah Kirtland; son Craig Kirtland; daughter-in-law Rhonda Kirtland; grandson Evan; daughter Danielle Grossi; and son-in-law Vic Grossi.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. on Jan. 26, 2023 at Columbia Funeral Home. Please sign our online guestbook at www.columbiafh.com.
