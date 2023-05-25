Richard Edward Parker was born on July 4, 1945, in Portland, Oregon. His parents were Stanley F. Parker and Martha R. Hickey.
He was a jet mechanic in the Air Force from June 27, 1963 through June 26, 1967.
Richard moved to Scappoose, Oregon from San Diego, California in 1969. He worked at Boise Cascade Paper Mill for 36 years as a millwright and a pipefitter. He married his first wife, Helen Baquera, on March 2, 1969. They divorced in 1984. They had one son, Robert A. Parker. He married his second wife, Sandra D. Badger, on Dec. 28, 1985, and they divorced in December 1997.
Richard moved from Scappoose to St. Helens around 1986. He coached girls’ softball teams for many years. Coaching and golf were two of his favorite things. He was also involved in Junior Olympics Softball and was a former president of the Scappoose JC’s. Richard also enjoyed playing softball in the Over 40 Co-ed League for several years.
Richard is preceded in death by his father Stanley in 1984; his mother Martha in 2002; his brother Robert in 2009; and his sister Evelyn in 2020.
He is survived by his sons, Robert A. Parker (Alesa) and Tom Berg (Pauline); daughters, Jamie Parker (Billy), Kristi Bull (Jim) and Jodie Smith; sisters, Dorothy Parker Scholl, Diana Hill Heroux (Dan) and Rosemary Hill Jarvis; brother Michael Hill (Linda); grandchildren, Katie, Ashley, Samantha, Teresa, Carmon, and Danielle; his great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Aug. 10, 2023 in the Urn Garden at Columbia Memorial Gardens. A reception will be held at Dorothy’s house, 770 Tualatin St., St. Helens, Oregon.
