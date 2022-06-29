Richard Frank Graham, 96, son of Theresa and Leo Graham, was born May 16, 1926, in Portland Oregon. He passed away peacefully on June 7, 2022, in Portland, Oregon. He was preceded in death by his 2 brothers, Leo and Robert, his half-sister Mary; daughter Erlasue, grandson Robert, and his wife Erla.
Richard left school to enlist in the Navy and serve our country in World War II. He would later be called to fight again in the Korean War. After which, he worked in the shipyards at Metra-Steel, until he retired.
Richard was, above all else, a family man. He met his wife Erla, in Portland, where he was living with his family. They were married Sept. 7, 1948 – she was just 18. Although he was a soldier and worked many years in the shipyards, at home he was a father to their 8 children, a builder when the house needed additions, a mechanic when the car needed repairs, and an committed husband when his wife needed assistance with one of her projects – from constructing wooden dolls to beading authentically designed outfits.
Their 60-year marriage not only braved eight children but also yearly gardens, countless Volkswagen vans, and so many camping trips which included Pow-wows and rock hunts. No one was ever left behind, however after 60 years, Erla preceded Richard in death in 2009.
Since that time Richard lived his remaining years peacefully with family in Rainier and Portland.
