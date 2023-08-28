Lifelong St. Helens resident, Richard Gerald Murray, passed away at age 72 on August 15, 2023, in St. Helens, Oregon.
He was born to Bob and Mabel Murray on Sept. 19, 1950, in St. Helens, Oregon.
Rich attended St. Helens schools and was a 1968 graduate of St. Helens High and then attended Portland State University. He worked at Boise Cascade, Trojan, and the shipyards before becoming a pipefitter with Local #235 and then Local #290, where he was a member for 47 years.
He played Little League baseball and then carried that through to high school.
He played men’s fast pitch softball for a number of years, where he was nicknamed “Wheels” and made many friends during that time. He was an avid golfer and played for many years on the Men’s League.
He loved boating, fishing, crabbing, and clamming while spending time at the family’s beach house in Ocean Park, Washington.
He enjoyed spending time with his grandkids and those memories we will cherish forever.
Rich and his wife had many travel adventures: Caribbean Cruise (Miami, Puerto Rico, St. Thomas, St. Maarten), Cabo, Cancun, Australia, Tasmania, and Hawaii.
Rich was a member of the St. Helens Elks Lodge for 16 years.
He is survived by his loving wife, Tracie Murray, of 45 years, which was celebrated on August 12th of this year; son Kyle Murray of Columbia City; daughter Leah Brunell of Yankton; siblings, Peter Murray of Tasmania, Roberta (BJ) of St. Helens, Glen (Buzz) of Scappoose, and Rex Murray of St. Helens; grandsons, Avery and Silas; granddaughters, Violet and Ivy; and numerous nieces, great-nieces, nephews, and great-nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. on Sept. 10, 2023 at the St. Helens Elk Lodge.
