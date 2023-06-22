Rick Shawn Beehler was born in St. Helens, Oregon on May 26, 1981. He was a loving father, son, brother, and great friend to many. He passed away on May 15, 2023 at the age of 41, due to health issues.
In his youth, he kept busy with his many siblings and neighborhood friends running around the streets and fields of North 6th Street. He participated in track and cross-country events while in high school. Rick graduated from St. Helens high School and followed in his father’s footsteps as a construction laborer in union local No. 737. He loved being outdoors, camping, hiking, fishing and hunting in eastern Oregon. In his spare time, he enjoyed working on cars, especially race cars, and he would help anyone in need with various projects. He was kind, quick-witted, smart, and an all-around funny guy that loved to be around people. His family and friends will miss him very much.
He is survived by his daughter Molly Beehler, whom he loved and adored greatly. The two of them were inseparable and he lovingly referred to her as his best pal. He is also survived by parents, Mark and Pam Beehler; sister LaRrie (Mike) Vetter; brother Mark (Janette) Beehler; sister Vicki Beehler and her fiancé Roger Shober; sister Crystal (Brooke) McDowall; brother Brad (Lisa) Beehler; brother Adam (Brandy) Beehler, favorite uncle “Scooby” Larry Beehler; several nieces and nephews; as well as many other relatives.
A celebration of life will be held from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Sun., Aug. 6, 2023 at Trojan Park in Rainier, Oregon. All are welcome to attend and share their stories in remembrance.
