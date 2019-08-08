Ricky (Rick) Lee Kroll

Ricky Lee Kroll was born April 6, 1960, the second of twins to William & Sharon (Gisse) Kroll on his great-grandmother, Leona Lease’s birthday. His twin sister Vicky Lynn Kroll proceeded him in death on July 2, 1960. He passed away August 3, 2019 at Lake Billy Chinook (Madras) in Oregon at the age of 59.
After his parents’ divorce, he lived with his grandmother, Pearl Tennant and his father in Scappoose where his father was Chief of Police. He then lived in Portland a short time when his father remarried. In 1968, his father married Patrea (Kristensen) Kroll and she was not only his step-mother but “mom” for 51 years. He was raised in St. Helens, Oregon where he attended school.
He was a member of the Christian Church of Saint Helens and was an active member of the youth group when in high school. He was also a Police Cadet at St. Helens Police Department when he was in high school.
He married Billie Charyle Ann (Cheri) Hopper on August 31, 1991 and became an instant dad to two girls; Nikita (Niki) Hopper who was five years old and Katrina (Katie) Hopper who was four years old. They were the light of his life and after his divorce from Cheri, he continued to move close to where they were living each time they moved. He adored his grandchildren Shyanne Morales, McKenna Morales, Devin Corbin, Morgan Corbin, Rylee Corbin, Chase Wilson, Krystofer Wilson, and Logan Wilson.
Rick had a serious heart attack in 2001 and Cheri and Scott Thornbrough graciously opened their home for him to be part of their extended family until his passing.
He was preceded in death by all of his grandparents; his sister Vicky; his father Bill; his mother Sharon; and his half-brother Joey.
He is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Tammy and Dan Hines of Tillamook, Oregon; brother and sister-in law, Robert and Erin Kroll of Issaquah, Washington; brother Jeffrey Kroll of St. Helens, Oregon; “daughters” Nikita Hopper of Madras, Oregon and Katrina and Deidra Wilson of Albany, Oregon; nieces Marissa Kroll, Megan Kroll, Alyssa Kroll, Madison Kroll, and Victoria Campbell; nephews Michael Kroll and Carl Hines; cousins Trish Kroll-Shaffer (Paul), Bill Kroll (Stephanie), Angela (Gisse) Jacobs (Don), Sonny Gisse and Eric Gisse; grandchildren Shyanne Morales, McKenna Morales, Devin Corbin, Morgan Corbin, Rylee Corbin, Chase Wilson, Krystofer Wilson, and Logan Wilson; and numerous second and third cousins.
Rick loved to bowl and had many friends in St. Helens that he bowled with. He enjoyed reestablishing school friendships at his school reunion last year. He loved watching sports, he was an avid Trailblazer, Dodger and Viking fan but he especially loved watching his niece Megan play softball. He traveled to many of her tournaments to watch her play. He loved to go camping and was at Lake Billy Chinook when he passed quickly from an apparent heart attack after being diagnosed with cancer only two weeks previously.
A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at the Christian Church of St. Helens, 185 South 12th Street, Saint Helens, Oregon. Reception to follow.
Rick always wanted to place a headstone marker on Vicky’s gravesite. He will be buried next to his sister. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to Patrea Kroll for assistance in placing a headstone marker for both of them or to the Christian Church of St. Helens Memorial fund. There will be a “GO FUND ME” for donations.
Rick loved family and his wish would be for you to continue to be involved with your family and love Jesus and love your family with all your heart.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.