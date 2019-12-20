Robert Alfred Kearsley, 91, passed away at home surrounded by family at 11:15 p.m. on Dec. 8, 2019. He was born Dec. 6, 1928 in Victor, Idaho to Hyrum and Lucy Kearsley. He and his family moved here in June of 1940 when he was 10 years old. He was a resident of St. Helens for over 79 years.
He lettered all four years of high school in football, basketball, and track. He married his high school sweetheart Anna Mae, on June 5, 1951. They were married for 67 years until she preceded him in death earlier this year. An active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for most of his life, he loved his calling to be a temple worker most.
Known in the community for his log truck company that operated for many years, he retired only this year at the age of 90.
Robert is survived by his children Terecia Sigler, Durell and Gail, Drue and Rita, Dirk and Sherene; 15 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; brothers Dewey and Keith; sister Ranae; and extended family.
Robert is preceded in death by his wife Anna Mae; his parents; brothers Kent, Forrest, and Duane; and great-grandson Wyatt.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Dec. 20, 2019 at the LDS Church on Sykes Road in St. Helens. Please sign our online guestbook at www.columbiafh.com.
