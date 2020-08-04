Robert Baird Little, of St. Helens, Oregon, died on June 20, 2020 at the age of 76. Robert was born in Portland, Oregon on Aug. 30, 1943.
He was admitted to lifempowered, formally known as Riverside, on Dec. 1, 1978 when me was moved from Fairview hospital. Robert was known for selling potholders that he enjoyed making.
He is survived by his cousin Stephanie of Fairview, Oregon; and several other distant cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Baird and Beatrice Little, and was laid to rest with them at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, Oregon on July 1, 2020. Please sign our online guestbook at www.columbiafh.com.
