Robert “Bob” Dean Tysdal

On Thursday, June 18, Robert D. Tysdal, 79, passed away peacefully in Couer d’Alene, Idaho. Bob was born August 17, 1940 in Lewistown, MT to Lloyd F. and Helen M. (Brown) Tysdal. He lived in several Oregon and Montana towns growing up and graduated high school in Dillon, Montana.
Bob joined the Navy as a Communications Technician and was stationed in Guam. After the Navy, Bob attended Western Montana College for a teaching degree. He taught in Hawthorne, Nevada and Wapato, Washington before moving to St. Helens to teach for 22 years. Bob married Mavis Haarsager in 1971 and they raised a daughter and son in St. Helens. In 2004, Bob and Mavis moved to Couer d’Alene to be near their son.
Bob loved to spend time on the water fishing and sailing. Most vacations involved fishing of some kind and camping throughout the Pacific Northwest. He was also a private pilot and a ham radio operator, call sign K7AZF.
Bob was preceded in death by his father Lloyd; and his mother Helen.
He is survived by his wife Mavis; children, Laurie (Karl) Hulse and David (Beth) Tysdal; grandchildren, Nora, Lachlan, and Oliver Hulse; sister Barbara Pedersen; and brother Russell (Connie) Tysdal.
A small family service with internment at Riverview Cemetery was held on June 22, 2020 in Couer d’Alene, Idaho. Donations in Bob’s name can be sent to the St. Helens Student Foundation at PO Box 1608, St. Helens, OR 97051.
